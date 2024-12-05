Forex Market: Indian rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a flat against the US dollar in morning trade on Thursday. As per forex traders, support from positive domestic equities was negated by the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.72 and moved in a tight range and touched 84.71 against the US dollar, up by 4 paise from its all-time low level to 84.71. On Wednesday, the rupee slumped by 7 paise to hits its lowest-ever closing level of 84.75 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Western Iran

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.05 per cent at 106.26. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,797.60 crore.