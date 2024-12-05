NCERT Recruitment 2024: Rs 58,000 Monthly Salary – Key Details

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a recruitment notification for the position of Research Associate. Interested candidates with the required qualifications can apply online through the NCERT website. Applications must be submitted within 30 days of the advertisement date. This initiative is aimed at engaging young researchers to contribute fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to improve the Indian education system. The program is designed for PhD holders in relevant fields and is inspired by CSIR’s Senior Research Associateship.

Applicants must meet certain eligibility criteria, including being Indian citizens, holding a PhD in School Education or related fields, and being under the age of 35, with age relaxation available for reserved categories. The program is intended for unemployed individuals at the time of the offer. The position is initially for one year, with the possibility of extension up to three years. Research Associates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 58,000, along with travel and accommodation expenses as per NCERT norms.

To apply, candidates need to submit a completed application form, self-attested copies of academic certificates, a 1,500-word abstract of their proposed research, and a concept paper on school education. Applications must be submitted online through the NCERT portal. The deadline for submission is 30 days from the advertisement release.