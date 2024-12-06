Centre Criticizes Kerala Govt’s Delay in Wayanad Landslide Relief, Responds to Priyanka Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, asserting that the Centre had extended full support to Kerala following the devastating Wayanad landslides, which claimed over 400 lives. He noted that the State Government had delayed submitting the required memorandum for Rs 2,219.3 crore in relief funds. Shah highlighted that the Centre had promptly released Rs 145.60 crore in two instalments, on July 31 and October 1, 2024, while Kerala had Rs 782.99 crore available in its State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), including unspent amounts, for immediate relief operations.

Shah pointed out that Kerala submitted its formal memorandum on August 19, 2024, seeking Rs 214.68 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for immediate relief, including Rs 36 crore for debris clearance, which remained unutilized. Following an assessment by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), the High-Level Committee (HLC) approved Rs 153.47 crore on November 16, subject to adjustments from Kerala’s SDRF. Shah criticized the State Government for delays in fulfilling its commitments and submitting a complete damage assessment memorandum, even 3.5 months after the disaster.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with a delegation of Kerala MPs, met Amit Shah on Wednesday, urging the Centre to provide humanitarian aid to the region devastated by the landslides. The disaster, which struck on July 30, caused significant damage in Wayanad’s Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai villages, along with parts of Attamala. Shah emphasized the Centre’s proactive role while calling out the State Government’s lapses in responding to the tragedy.