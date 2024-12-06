Indian, Pakistani Coast Guards Rescue 12 Fishermen in Arabian Sea

The Coast Guards of India and Pakistan worked together to rescue 12 Indian fishermen stranded in the North Arabian Sea after their vessel, Al Piranpir, sank due to rough seas and flooding. The vessel, which departed from Porbandar and was en route to Bandar Abbas, Iran, went down in the early hours of December 4. The fishermen had abandoned the sinking boat and were found in a dinghy roughly 270 km west of Dwarka, within Pakistan’s Search and Rescue Region.

This joint operation showcased close collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA), with continuous communication between their Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs). Pakistan supported the mission with an aircraft, while the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory also assisted in locating the stranded crew. The ICG ship Sarthak, diverted to the area at maximum speed, conducted an extensive search, ultimately locating and rescuing the fishermen.

Following their rescue, the crew members were given medical examinations aboard ICGS Sarthak and were reported to be in good health. They are now being transported back to Porbandar, Gujarat. This successful mission highlights the ICG’s commitment to safeguarding lives at sea, underscoring its motto, “Vayam Rakshamah,” meaning “We Protect.”