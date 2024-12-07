INDIA Bloc Urges PM Modi to Visit Manipur

Ten INDIA bloc parties from Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to visit the violence-stricken state before the end of 2024. In their letter, they expressed that the people of Manipur have been waiting since May 3, 2023, to share their experiences of helplessness and devastation. The ethnic conflict, which has resulted in the displacement of nearly one lakh people and hundreds of deaths, has plunged the state into chaos. The letter emphasized the ongoing trauma, fear, and pain among the people, calling for the Prime Minister’s direct engagement to restore peace and stability.

The parties requested that if Modi cannot visit Manipur before the year ends, he should invite representatives of all Manipur-based political parties to meet him in New Delhi. They stressed that his presence and proactive involvement are essential for bringing a sense of hope and resolution to the crisis. The INDIA bloc members believe that a visit from the Prime Minister would strengthen efforts to end the turmoil and help heal the state’s deep wounds.

In the wake of the continuing crisis, pressure is mounting on the Manipur government to locate a missing 56-year-old Meitei man, Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, who disappeared on November 25. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed a Joint Action Committee and Kamalbabu’s family that the man was last seen at the 57 Mountain Division Headquarters in Leimakhong. He assured them that efforts were underway to find him. The ethnic violence, which erupted in May 2023, has so far claimed 258 lives, including those of militants.