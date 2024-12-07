Indian Railways extends services of special trains to Kerala: Full list

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways has extended services of special trains to and from Kerala. The South Central Railway has announced the extension of services for the Sabari Special trains. The decision was taken to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Sabarimala festive season. The extended services will connect Kacheguda, Hyderabad, and Kottayam on specific dates in December 2024.

Details of Extended Services:

Train No. 07131/07132: Kacheguda – Kottayam Specials

From Kacheguda to Kottayam: Train No. 07131 will depart Kacheguda at 12:30 hrs on December 8, 15, 22, and 29 (Sundays), reaching Kottayam at 18:30 hrs the next day.

From Kottayam to Kacheguda: Train No. 07132 will leave Kottayam at 20:50 hrs on December 9, 16, 23, and 30 (Mondays), arriving at Kacheguda at 01:00 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 07137/07138: Hyderabad – Kottayam Specials

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

From Hyderabad to Kottayam: Train No. 07137 will leave Hyderabad at 12:05 hrs on December 13 (Friday), reaching Kottayam at 18:45 hrs the following day.

From Kottayam to Secunderabad: Train No. 07138 will depart Kottayam at 21:45 hrs on December 14 (Saturday), arriving at Secunderabad at 00:50 hrs on the third day.

There will be no changes to the timings, halts, or composition of these trains. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and book tickets in advance to avoid inconvenience.