Indian Railways to operate special trains between these cities: Full list

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced the operation of special bi-weekly trains between Ahmedabad and Thivim on a special fare basis. These trains were announced to accommodate the surge in passenger demand during the winter season. These trains aim to provide additional travel options for passengers traveling between Gujarat and Goa.

The details of the special train service are as follows:

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Thivim Special: Departs Ahmedabad every Sunday and Wednesday at 14:10 hrs and arrives at Thivim at 11:00 hrs the following day. This service will run from 8th December 2024 to 1st January 2025.

Train No. 09411 Thivim – Ahmedabad Special: Departs Thivim every Monday and Thursday at 11:40 hrs and arrives in Ahmedabad at 08:45 hrs the next day. This service will run from 9th December 2024 to 2nd January 2025.

The train will halt at key stations including Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Udhna, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Kudal, and Sawantwadi Road. The train will feature AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.