Intel launches Arc B-Series GPUs for creators and gamers

Mumbai: Intel Arc B-series graphics processing units (GPUs) was launched by the company. The new GPUs is titled Battlemage and is aimed at to creators and gamers.

Intel Arc B580 graphics card will be available from add-in board partners such as Acer, ASRock, GUNNIR, ONIX Technology, MAXSUN, and Sparkle starting December 13 from $249 (roughly Rs. 21,000). Meanwhile, the Intel Arc B570 GPU can be purchased from January 16 starting at $219 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

The new Arc B-series GPUs deliver up to 70 percent better performance per Xe-core and up to 50 percent improved performance per watt. Both GPUs are built on Intel’s latest Xe2 architecture using TSMC’s N5 fabrication process. They support artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, leveraging the Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines.

The company says XeSS 2 incorporates three key technologies: XeSS Super Resolution, XeSS Frame Generation, and Xe Low Latency. XeSS Super Resolution provides AI-powered upscaling with support for over 150 games. Meanwhile, the XeSS Frame Generation leverages AI to add interpolated frames with the help of optical flow and motion vector reprojection. On the other hand, the Xe Low Latency is integrated with the game engine to deliver faster input responses.

Intel’s Arc B580 GPU is equipped with 20 second-generation Xe cores and 20 ray tracing units. According to the company, it has a peak clock speed of 2,670MHz and is equipped with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a memory bandwidth of 456GB/s. It has a total board power (TBP) of 190W and a peak computational power of 233 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Paired with the Intel Graphics Software, the B-series GPUs provide access to a range of display settings such as colour and scaling modes, and variable refresh rate (VRR) support.