SBI projects India’s GDP growth at 6.3% for FY25

New Delhi: SBI projected India’s GDP growth at 6.3% for FY25 in its latest report. This is projection is lower than RBIs projection of 6.6%. The average growth of the first two quarter of FY 25 is now at 6.05%.

Meanwhile on Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had revised the GDP growth projection for the current financial year 2024-25. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank. The RBI announces its monetary policy bi-monthly — every two months.

The apex bank revised downwards the GDP growth projection for the current financial year 2024-25 to 6.6 per cent, compared with 7.2 per cent earlier. It comes after the latest Q2 GDP growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent.

The RBI projects the real GDP growth for 2024-25 at 6.6 per cent, with Q3 at 6.8 per cent; and Q4 at 7.2 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 6.9 per cent; and Q2 at 7.3 per cent.