Emirate in UAE introduces new salary card for workers

Dubai: Emirate in the UAE launched new salary card for workers. Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah introduced a new salary card for workers named ‘C3Pay payroll card’. The new system will make it easier for low-income earners to manage their money.

With the C3Pay payroll card, workers in the emirate won’t have to open a bank account for their salaries. The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) signed a memorandum of understanding with global payment solutions provider EdenRed UAE to implement the new project.

Employees will be able to receive their salaries directly on the card and use it easily at ATMs, stores, and online, without the need to have a bank account.