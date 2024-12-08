Things to know about menopause

Menopause is a natural biological process. It marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years. It occurs typically between the ages of 45 and 55. Menopause is often misunderstood or surrounded by stigma. Understanding menopause, its symptoms, and its implications is crucial for women and those supporting them.

1. It’s a phase, not an overnight change

Menopause doesn’t happen suddenly; it involves three stages: perimenopause, menopause, and post menopause.

a. Perimenopause

The transition phase leading to menopause, often marked by irregular periods, hot flashes, and mood swings.

b. Menopause

Defined as 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period.

c. Post menopause

The years following menopause, when symptoms may persist or gradually subside.

2. Symptoms vary for every woman

Not all women experience menopause the same way. Common symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. Less recognised symptoms include brain fog, joint pain, and changes in libido.

3. It impacts more than reproductive health

Menopause isn’t just about periods stopping; it affects overall health. Being proactive about health during menopause can prevent long-term complications.

a. Bone health

Decreased oestrogen levels increase the risk of osteoporosis.

b. Heart health

Hormonal changes can raise cholesterol levels and the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

c. Mental health

Mood swings, anxiety, and depression are common due to fluctuating hormones.

4. Lifestyle changes can ease symptoms

Healthy lifestyle adjustments can significantly alleviate menopausal symptoms and improve quality of life. These simple changes promote overall well-being and help women adapt to menopausal changes.

Also Read: Easy steps to reverse the aging process

a. Diet

Include calcium and vitamin D-rich foods to support bone health.

b. Exercise

Regular physical activity helps maintain weight, reduce stress, and strengthen bones.

c. Stress management

Practices like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing can reduce anxiety and hot flashes.

6. Menopause can affect relationships

Hormonal changes and related symptoms can impact relationships with partners, family, and friends. Open communication is vital to foster understanding and support.

7. Menopause is an opportunity for self-care

While menopause presents challenges, it also offers a chance to focus on self-care and redefine priorities. Many women find this phase empowering, using it as a time to prioritise their health and well-being.