TVS unveils Ronin 2025: Details

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has unveiled the TVS Ronin 2025 at MotoSeoul 4.0, organised in Goa. The new Ronin will now come in two new colour options – Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. These two new colour options will replace the earlier Delta Blue and Stargaze Blaze.

The Ronin retains a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, air- and oil-cooled engine that delivers a maximum output of 20bhp at 7,750rpm and 19.93Nm of torque at 3,750rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch. The TVS Ronin’s suspension system consists of a 41mm upside-down fork up front and rear monoshock with a seven-step preload adjustment. It has a 240mm disc at the back and a 300mm disc at the front for braking.

The Ronin is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that displays key information, including speed, engine RPM, and a gear shift indicator, among others. It also features the SmartXonnect system, enabling Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones for notifications on calls, battery status, signal strength, and turn-by-turn navigation. Other highlights include a three-step adjustable brake and clutch lever, Glide-Through-Traffic technology, and a side-stand engine cut-off function.