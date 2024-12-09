Qatar Airways to resume flights to and from this country: Details

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways announced resumption of its flight service to and from Lebanon. The air carrier will resume services on Monday, December 9, 2024.

The airlines had previously suspended its flights to and from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport in September over fears for the safety of its passengers due to the cross border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Several airlines have announced similar resumption plans. Some air carries like Royal Jordanian, Turkish Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines had already resumed services to Lebanon.