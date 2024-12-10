Indian Railways announces temporary augmentation of special trains: Full list

Kolkata: East Coast Railway has announced temporary augmentation of special trains. These changes were announced for the convenience of passengers during the festive season. The following trains will be enhanced with additional coaches to accommodate the growing demand for travel in December 2024:

Train No. 08311 – Sambalpur to Erode Special: Starting from 11th December 2024, this train, which departs from Sambalpur on Wednesdays, will be augmented with one AC Three-Tier Coach and one Sleeper Class Coach. This additional capacity will be available until 25th December 2024.

Train No. 08312 – Erode to Sambalpur Special: Similarly, the return journey from Erode to Sambalpur on Fridays, starting from 13th December, will also see the addition of one AC Three-Tier Coach and one Sleeper Class Coach. The augmentation will continue until 27th December 2024.

Train No. 08553 – Srikakulam Road to Kollam Special: In a bid to cater to the rising passenger traffic, this train, which departs from Srikakulam Road on Sundays, will be enhanced with one Sleeper Class Coach from 8th December until 29th December 2024.

Train No. 08554 – Kollam to Srikakulam Road Special: Similarly, the train departing from Kollam on Mondays will be augmented with one Sleeper Class Coach from 9th December to 30th December 2024.

These temporary enhancements are aimed at ensuring comfortable travel for passengers during the busy holiday period.