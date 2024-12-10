Indian Railways to operate several trains with revised coach composition: Full list

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced revised coach compositions for several long-distance trains scheduled to operate in December 2024. These changes were announced to enhance passenger comfort and cater to increased demand during the specified period.

The CSMT-Hyderabad Express (Train Nos. 22732/22731) will run with the revised composition of 16 coaches, including three AC 2-Tier, seven AC 3-Tier, two Sleeper Class, two Second Seating, one Second Seating cum Brake Van, and one Generator Car. This applies to departures from CSMT between 5th and 18th December 2024 and from Hyderabad between 2nd and 15th December 2024.

Similarly, the Hussain Sagar Express (Train Nos. 12701/12702), running from CSMT between 3rd and 16th December 2024 and from Hyderabad between 4th and 17th December 2024, will follow the same composition.

The Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express (Train Nos. 17613/17614) will have a revised 15-coach composition, including one AC 1st Class, one AC 2-Tier, four AC 3-Tier, five Sleeper Class, two Second Seating, one Second Seating cum Brake Van, and one Generator Car. This applies to trains departing Panvel between 2nd and 16th December 2024 and from Nanded between 1st and 15th December 2024.

The same composition will be implemented for the Pune-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express (Train Nos. 17629/17630), running from Pune between 4th and 18th December 2024 and from Nanded between 3rd and 17th December 2024.

The LTT-Bhagalpur Express (Train Nos. 12336/12335) will operate with a 22-coach formation, comprising two AC 2-Tier, five AC 3-Tier, nine Sleeper Class, three Second Seating, one Second Seating cum Brake Van, one Pantry cum Buffet Car, and one Generator Car. This is applicable for departures from LTT between 10th and 15th December 2024 and from Bhagalpur between 3rd and 13th December 2024.

Similarly, the LTT-Godda Express (Train Nos. 22312/22311), departing LTT from 5th December 2024 onward and Godda from 8th December 2024 onward, will follow the same composition.

The CSMT-Asansol Express (Train Nos. 12362/12361) will operate with a 22-coach formation, including two AC 2-Tier, six AC 3-Tier, eight Sleeper Class, three Second Seating, one Second Seating cum Brake Van, one Pantry cum Buffet Car, and one Generator Car. This applies to departures from CSMT between 4th and 18th December 2024 and from Asansol between 1st and 15th December 2024.