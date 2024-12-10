Union government offers easy ways to scan harmful apps on your smartphone

New Delhi: Cyber crimes is rising in India. Cybercriminals are using different tactics to steal personal information from their victims and extort money from them. These cybercriminals often trick people into downloading fake apps that look real but actually gather sensitive details, such as credit card numbers, pins, and security codes.

The Indian government has increased its efforts to raise awareness about these dangerous apps. Recently, the Department of Telecommunications shared easy steps on how to check for harmful apps on your smartphone.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Scan for Harmful Apps on Your Smartphone

1. Open the Google Play Store on your phone.

2. Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner.

3. From the menu that appears, select “Play Protect.”

4. On the next screen, click on “Scan.”

5. The scan will check your phone and notify you if any harmful apps are found.

By following these steps, you can help protect yourself from scams and keep your personal information safe