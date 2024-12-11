Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh100,000

Mumbai: An Indian expat won Dh100,000 in the latest draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Abdul Nazer will share this fortune with group of 20 friends.

‘When I received the winning call, I was overwhelmed with happiness—it was an unforgettable moment,’ the Indian expat said. The Dubai resident plans to share the prize with his friends and set aside the remainder for his wife.

Aside from Nazer, many others took home cash prizes of varying amounts. Mohammed Haneff, another Indian expat living in Dubai for 15 years won Dh75,000 cash prize. Another Indian expat, Akash Raj, took home Dh70,000. The winner of the Dh50,000 prize, MD Mehendi, is originally from Bangladesh but is currently residing in the UAE.

