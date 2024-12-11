Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 58,000 mark

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher for third day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold price crossed Rs 58,000 mark in the state. Gold is priced at Rs 58,280, higher by Rs 640 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7285, up by Rs 80. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 600 per 8 gram. In last three days, gold price appreciated by Rs 1360 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7878.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 820. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7223.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 750. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.21%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.41%. The current price of silver is 99700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 4700 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 78,840 per 10 grams, up by Rs 502 or 0.64% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, March silver futures were at Rs 95,521 per kg, falling by Rs 4.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,696.82 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,726.00. Price of spot silver added 0.1% to $31.93 per ounce, platinum steadied at $943.15 and palladium rose 0.4% to $971.44.