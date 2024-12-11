India Evacuates Citizens from War-Torn Syria

India successfully evacuated 75 of its citizens from Syria amidst the ongoing civil war. The evacuees, including 44 pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir, were transported by road to Lebanon and will be flown back to India on commercial flights.

The Ministry of External Affairs coordinated the evacuation with the Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut. They emphasized prioritizing the safety of Indian nationals abroad and urged those remaining in Syria to maintain contact with the embassy. The ministry provided emergency contact information and assured continued monitoring of the situation.

India has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and emphasized the importance of preserving Syria’s unity and territorial integrity. They advocate for a Syrian-led political process that respects the needs of all Syrians.