Indian Railways revises coach compositions of several Express trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Western Railway has revised coach compositions of several Express trains. The national transporter announced updates to the coach compositions of several express trains to enhance passenger comfort and accommodate increasing demand. These changes will be implemented in March 2025. This involve replacing certain economy-class coaches with standard AC class coaches.

The Jamnagar-Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Express (Train Nos. 19578/19577) will see four AC Three Tier Economy Coaches replaced with four AC Three Tier Coaches. The revised composition, effective from Jamnagar on 1st March 2025 and Tirunelveli on 4th March 2025, will include two AC Two Tier Coaches, four AC Three Tier Coaches, two AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, seven Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches, a Pantry Car, a Divyangjan-friendly Second Class Coach, and a Luggage cum Brake Van.

Similarly, the Okha-Tuticorin-Okha Express (Train Nos. 19568/19567) will replace two AC Three Tier Economy Coaches with two AC Three Tier Coaches. Effective from Okha on 7th March 2025 and Tuticorin on 9th March 2025, its updated composition will feature two AC Two Tier Coaches, two AC Three Tier Coaches, two AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, six Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches, a Pantry Car, a Divyangjan-friendly Second Class Coach, and a Luggage cum Brake Van.

The Ahmedabad-Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Ahmedabad Express (Train Nos. 20954/20953) will undergo changes from 15th March 2025 at Ahmedabad and 21st March 2025 at Chennai. One AC Three Tier Coach will be replaced with one AC Three Tier Economy Coach. The revised setup will include two AC Two Tier Coaches, four AC Three Tier Coaches, one AC Three Tier Economy Coach, six Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches, a Divyangjan-friendly Second Class Coach, and a Luggage cum Brake Van.

The Ekta Nagar-Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Ekta Nagar Express (Train Nos. 20920/20919) will replace one AC Three Tier Coach with one AC Three Tier Economy Coach. Effective from Ekta Nagar on 19th March 2025 and Chennai on 16th March 2025, its revised configuration will consist of two AC Two Tier Coaches, four AC Three Tier Coaches, one AC Three Tier Economy Coach, six Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second Class Coaches, a Divyangjan-friendly Second Class Coach, and a Luggage cum Brake Van.