Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty closes higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, settled on a positive note on Wednesday. The 30-share Sensex settled at 81,526.14, up 16.09 points or 0.02 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 ended higher by 31.75 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,641.80.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,148 against 1,812 stocks that declined, and 123 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,083. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 266, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15. A total of 400 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 197 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Indian Coast Guard seizes 2 Bangladeshi ships, arrests 78 Bangladeshi fishermen

26 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Trent, Bajaj Finance, Britannia, Shriram Finance, and Hero MotorCorp. Conversely, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, NTPC, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank were among the 23 stocks that ended lower. IndusInd Bank was notably the only stock among the Nifty constituents that ended on a flat note on Monday.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ended higher by 0.27 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices largely finished higher, with Banks and Media being notable exceptions. Top performers among sectoral indices included Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT and Consumer Durables.

Sanjay Malhotra officially assumed office as the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term, succeeding Shaktikanta Das, who served as RBI governor for six years.