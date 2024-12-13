Know what is period flu

Several women experiences nausea, dizziness, or headaches during their periods. This is referred to as ‘period flu’. These flu-like symptoms are related to or overlap with a collection of symptoms known as dysmenorrhea (painful periods) or premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

Period flu symptoms normally appear after ovulating, which occurs in the latter two weeks of your ordinary 28-day menstrual cycle.

Period flu is not an accepted medical diagnosis and there is no list of symptoms. PMS symptoms differ from person to person.

Additional signs and symptoms may include:

1. Nausea

2. Diarrhea or constipation

3. Dizziness

4. Vomiting

5. Fatigue

6. Headache

7. Cramps

8. Bloating

9. Backache

10. Abdominal pain or pressure

According to experts, changes in the amounts of specific substances in your body during or before your period are linked to premenstrual symptoms.

Fever usually indicates that your body is fighting a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection. To destroy the virus or bacterium, your immune system activates antibodies and other substances such as prostaglandin. When prostaglandins are released your body temperature rises.

At the onset of your menstrual cycle, prostaglandin is produced in the lining of your uterus. These molecules attach to receptors in the hypothalamus, which is responsible for regulating your body temperature. This is what causes the slight increase in body temperature, also known as a low-grade fever.

Treatments:

1. Take pain relievers.

2. Take antidiarrheal medications.

3. Try heat therapy.

4. Get a massage.