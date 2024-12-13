Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended the week’s last trading day in positive territory. The BSE Sensex settled at 82,133.12, up 843.16 points or 1.04 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended higher by 219.60 points or 0.89 per cent at 24,768.30.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,740 against 2,237 stocks that declined, and 108 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,085. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 220, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34. A total of 312 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 256 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Southern Railway announces several changes to train services: Full list of affected trains

Friday ended in favour of the bulls, as 41 out of 50 constituent stocks in the Nifty ended higher. Top gainers were Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and UltraTech Cement. Top losers were Shriram Finance, Tata Steel, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, and JSW Steel.

The fear index, India VIX, which gauges the volatility in the markets, ended down 1.04 per cent at 13.05. Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap110 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ended lower by 0.05 per cent, and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

Sectoral indices ended on a mixed note on Friday, with gains led by Nifty FMCG, IT, Consumer Durables, and Financials, of up to 1.29 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Media, Metal, Pharma, PSU Bank, Realty, and Healthcare indices ended in the red on Friday.