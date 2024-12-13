Two Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter with security forces

Two Naxalites were killed during an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, just a day after seven Naxalites were shot dead in Narayanpur. The gunfight occurred in the morning in the forest between Nendra and Punnur villages during an anti-Naxalite operation, according to Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav. Following the clash, security personnel recovered the bodies, a 12-bore rifle, and Maoist-related materials from the scene.

The search operation in the area is ongoing, and additional details are expected, the police official added. This latest incident brings the total number of Naxalites killed in encounters across the Bastar division this year to 217. The Bastar division includes seven districts, one of which is Bijapur.

On Thursday, in a separate operation, security forces killed seven Naxalites during a firefight in the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur district. These back-to-back encounters highlight the ongoing anti-Naxalite efforts in Chhattisgarh’s conflict-prone regions.