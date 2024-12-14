Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh1 million

Abu Dhabi: A Bangladeshi national won the Big Ticket grand prize of Dh1 million. Rubel, a businessman based out of Saudi Arabia won the fortune.

Meanwhile, an Indian expat won Dh100,000 in the latest draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Abdul Nazer will share this fortune with group of 20 friends. Mohammed Haneff, another Indian expat living in Dubai for 15 years won Dh75,000 cash prize. Another Indian expat, Akash Raj, took home Dh70,000. The winner of the Dh50,000 prize, MD Mehendi, is originally from Bangladesh but is currently residing in the UAE.

Also Read: Air Arabia announces flights to this city: Details

This month, every ticket purchase not only gives participants a chance to win the grand prize of Dh30 million in the upcoming live draw but also enters you into the weekly draws for a chance to win Dh1 million every week throughout December.