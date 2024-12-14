Police Summon Wife of Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash in Suicide Case

The Bengaluru City Police have issued a summons to Nikita Singhania, the wife of deceased techie Atul Subhash, in connection with his suicide. Nikita has been instructed to appear before the investigating officer at the Marathahalli Police Station within three days. On Friday, a police team visited her residence in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, but no one was home. A notice was left on the door, requesting her cooperation in the investigation.

The investigation has named Nikita’s family members, including her mother, uncle, and brother, but no summons have been issued to them yet. The police have also sought assistance from the local police in Jaunpur to gather more information. The case has stirred controversy, with Atul’s family accusing Nikita and her relatives of harassment, particularly over financial demands for maintaining their child. Atul’s relative, Pawan Kumar, claimed that Nikita and her family regularly pressured Atul for money, leading to emotional and financial distress.

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie, tragically took his own life, and the police are examining the circumstances surrounding his death. The allegations of financial and emotional abuse have raised serious concerns, and further investigation is underway. Nikita is expected to appear before the police soon, and updates on the case are awaited.