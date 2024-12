Indian Railways to operate 48 special trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways announced 48 special trains connecting Mumbai, Pune, Karmali, and Kochuveli. The national transporter announced these trains to  accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Christmas and winter holiday season. These special services will run on various schedules between December 19, 2024, and January 11, 2025.

Train Details:

1. Mumbai CSMT-Karmali Daily Special (34 Trips)

Train No. 01151: Departs from Mumbai CSMT daily at 00:20 hrs (midnight) from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, reaching Karmali at 13:30 hrs the same day.

Train No. 01152: Departs from Karmali daily at 14:15 hrs from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, arriving at Mumbai CSMT at 03:45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, and Thivim.

Composition: Includes AC First Class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class, and luggage vans.

2. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Kochuveli Weekly Special (8 Trips)

Train No. 01463: Departs from LTT every Thursday at 16:00 hrs from December 19, 2024, to January 9, 2025, reaching Kochuveli at 22:45 hrs the next day.

Train No. 01464: Departs from Kochuveli every Saturday at 16:20 hrs from December 21, 2024, to January 11, 2025, arriving at LTT at 00:45 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Includes stops at Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Karwar, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn, and more.

Composition: Features AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class, and Generator Vans.

3. Pune-Karmali Weekly Special (6 Trips)

Train No. 01407: Departs from Pune every Wednesday at 05:10 hrs from December 25, 2024, to January 8, 2025, reaching Karmali at 20:25 hrs the same day.

Train No. 01408: Departs from Karmali every Wednesday at 22:20 hrs from December 25, 2024, to January 8, 2025, arriving at Pune at 13:00 hrs the next day.

Halts: Includes stops at Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi Road, and Thivim.

Composition: Includes AC First Class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class.