Maha Kumbh 2025: Know budget-friendly places to stay

Maha Kumbh Mela is set to be held next year in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The Maha Kumbh Mela is organized in Prayagraj every 12 years. This year it is going to run from 13 January to 26 February. People from all over the country reach Sangam Ghat to take a bath.

Here are some of the budget-friendly hotels, ashrams, and dharamshalas located in Prayagraj, which are a short distance from Sangam Ghat.

1. Bangad Dharamshala

Bangar Dharamshala is considered to be the oldest and the best-equipped Dharamshala. It has single beds and double beds. Apart from this, non-AC and air-conditioned rooms are also available here at a very low cost.

Address: Bangar Dharamshala is about 1.5 km from Triveni Ghat and about 5 km from Prayagraj Railway Station.

2. Hotel Fortune Suites

Best rooms are available in Fortune Suites between Rs 1000-1500. Here you will get both non-AC and AC rooms. Apart from this, you will also get facilities like food, hot water, and car parking.

Address: Next to Navgrah Hospital, Behind Sulaki Mishthan Bhandar

3. Heritage Badi Kothi

The room rent in Welcome Heritage Badi Kothi is around 7-8 thousand. However, the price may increase during Maha Kumbh. Here you will get facilities ranging from food and drinks to car parking and Wi-Fi. Apart from this, there is also a locker facility here.

Address: Nirala Marg, Bakshi Khurd, Daraganj, Prayagraj

4. Hotel Triveni Darshan

Here you can get a double bed and that too with AC for around 2-3 thousand. Here you can get facilities ranging from food to car parking, Wi-Fi, and hot water. You can also see the view of the ghat from the roof of this hotel.

Address: Yamuna Bank Road, Kydganj, Prayagraj