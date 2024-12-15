Navy Chief Tripathi on 4-day Indonesia visit to boost bilateral ties

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi began a four-day official visit to Indonesia on December 15 to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and enhance naval ties. The visit, concluding on December 18, aligns with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations and emphasizes improving naval collaboration. Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to meet senior Indonesian officials, including Defence Minister Lt Gen Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd), Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces General Agus Subiyanto, and Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Muhammad Ali. Discussions will focus on maritime security, joint training, and enhancing operational cooperation between the two navies.

The visit highlights the ongoing maritime cooperation between India and Indonesia, which includes joint exercises, port visits, and training initiatives. Notably, the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) is currently underway along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) from December 10 to 18. Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal emphasized that this visit would deepen existing ties and foster stronger maritime relations in the Indo-Pacific region, consistent with both countries’ shared vision for regional security and growth.

India and Indonesia established a strategic partnership in 2005, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018, paving the way for broader defence and industrial collaboration. This year, bilateral military ties expanded with the docking of INS Sindhukesari in Jakarta for the first time. Under India’s SAGAR initiative, efforts to improve maritime connectivity include assisting Indonesia with port infrastructure development, particularly at Sabang port in Aceh. Additionally, Indonesia has shown interest in acquiring India’s BrahMos missile system and Light Combat Aircraft.