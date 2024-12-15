Study links paracetamol side effects to digestive, heart, and kidney issues in adults

A recent study by the University of Nottingham has raised concerns about the health risks of paracetamol, particularly for adults aged 65 and older who use it long-term. Commonly used to treat mild to moderate pain, fever, and osteoarthritis, paracetamol has been linked to increased risks of gastrointestinal, heart, and kidney issues. The study analyzed health records of over 180,000 people regularly prescribed paracetamol and found significant associations with various health complications.

The study revealed that paracetamol use was associated with a 24% increased risk of peptic ulcer bleeding and a 36% higher risk of lower gastrointestinal bleeding. Additionally, it linked paracetamol to a 19% higher risk of chronic kidney disease, a 9% higher risk of heart failure, and a 7% increase in hypertension. The researchers urge caution regarding the long-term use of paracetamol, especially for conditions like osteoarthritis, noting that other studies have found limited effectiveness in pain relief and physical function improvement.

The lead researcher, Weiya Zhang, emphasized that while paracetamol is often seen as a safe option, its long-term use in older adults can lead to significant health issues. The study’s findings suggest that healthcare providers and patients should carefully consider the risks and benefits of using paracetamol for managing long-term pain conditions, especially in older populations.