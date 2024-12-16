9 Deaths in 4 Months on Punalur-Muvattupuzha Highway, Now a High-Risk Zone

The Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway has become notorious for frequent accidents, with a recent tragedy claiming the lives of a newlywed couple and two family members. Over the last four months, this upgraded highway has witnessed nine fatalities and 30 injuries along the 13-kilometer stretch between Kalanjoor and Konni. Key accident-prone areas include Murinjakkal, Inchippara Gandhi Junction, and Koodal Junction. Residents attribute these incidents to unscientific road construction methods, which have resulted in dangerous curves and narrow stretches.

Despite significant investment in reconstructing the highway, critical safety issues remain unaddressed. Locals allege that concessions made to certain landowners led to compromises in road width, turning the highway into a hazard. The Kalanjoor-Konni stretch is particularly problematic, but frequent accidents are also reported at Kumbazha Mallassery Mukku and Mylapra. The situation worsens during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, and nighttime accidents are common due to driver fatigue.

Residents are urging authorities to take immediate action by installing speed control systems and implementing comprehensive safety measures. They believe district administration meetings on road safety should prioritize these issues to prevent further loss of life. Without these improvements, the highway is likely to remain a high-risk zone for accidents.