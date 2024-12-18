Farmers launch three-hour rail roko protest in Punjab after ‘Dilli Chalo’ attempts thwarted

On Wednesday, farmers in Punjab blocked train routes as part of a three-hour ‘Rail Roko’ protest, demanding the Centre address various issues, including the establishment of a legally binding minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The protest, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, saw farmers blocking rail tracks in several areas, such as Moga, Faridkot, Kadian, Batala, Phillaur, Tanda, and others. The protest lasted from noon until 3 pm, with leaders like Sarwan Singh Pandher participating in the demonstrations.

The protesting farmers have been camping at border points like Shambhu and Khanauri since February 13 after their attempt to march to Delhi was thwarted by security forces. Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader, has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border to press the government for demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. A group of 101 farmers also tried to enter Delhi on foot multiple times, but were stopped by Haryana security forces.

The farmers’ demands include a legal guarantee for MSP, debt waivers, pensions for farmers and laborers, no electricity tariff hikes, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They are also calling for the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 and compensation for families of farmers who died during the previous 2020-21 agitation.