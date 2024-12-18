Pushpa 2 Stampede: Boy on Ventilator Declared Brain Dead

A tragic stampede occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, leaving a nine-year-old boy, Sritej, critically injured. The boy, who suffered oxygen deprivation, has been declared brain dead, though he remains on ventilator support. Telangana Government Health Secretary Dr. Christina stated that his condition is being closely monitored, and a medical bulletin from KIMS Hospital reported that his vital signs are stable, with his fever subsiding and feeds being tolerated well. Doctors are considering a tracheostomy to help wean him off ventilator support. Sritej’s mother, Revathi, tragically lost her life during the stampede on December 4.

The stampede broke out when thousands of fans gathered to see actor Allu Arjun at the premiere event. The situation escalated when the actor waved to the crowd from the sunroof of his vehicle, causing an uncontrollable surge in the crowd. Police attributed this gesture to the chaos that led to Revathi’s death and Sritej’s injuries. Commissioner CV Anand confirmed the severity of Sritej’s condition, citing brain death due to the incident.

In the aftermath, Allu Arjun was arrested for his alleged role in the tragic event but was later released on bail after posting a ?50,000 bond, as per a Telangana High Court order. The incident has sparked widespread criticism and concern over crowd management and safety at large-scale events.