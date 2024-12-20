LS Speaker Om Birla Warns of Action Against Parliament Protests

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday issued a stern warning to MPs against staging protests or demonstrations within the Parliament premises, threatening serious action if such behavior continued. His directive followed large-scale protests by both opposition and ruling party members over alleged insults to Dr. B R Ambedkar.

Birla’s warning came after tensions escalated on Thursday, when two MPs were injured in a scuffle during the protests, and a woman MP accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of intimidation. The Speaker emphasized that demonstrations at any gate or within the Parliament premises were inappropriate and urged MPs to adhere strictly to parliamentary rules.

Despite the warning, BJP members continued their demonstrations against the Congress within the Parliament premises on Friday. Birla reiterated the importance of maintaining decorum, making it clear that further violations would not be tolerated and could result in disciplinary action.