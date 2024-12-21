Indian Railways launches special holiday train on Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line

Shimla: Northern Railways started New Year and winter season special trains on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) world heritage Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line. The trains will operate until February 28, 2025.

According to the schedule, train number 52443 (KLK-SML) will depart from Kalka at 8:05 am and will reach Shimla at 1:35 pm. Similarly, another train number 52444, will depart from Shimla at 4:50 pm and will reach Kalka at 9:45 pm. The train can accommodate about 156 passengers.

The trains will stop at these 5 railway stations

Dharampur

Barog

Solan

Kandaghat

Summerhill

The Britishers laid the first rail link to connect Shimla in 1903. In 2009, the Kalka-Shimla rail track was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO.There are 103 tunnels on the 96.6 kilometres long narrow gauge railway track, besides 800 bridges, 919 curves and 18 railway stations. Shimla-Kalka became the first narrow gauge track in the country to run Vistadome coach on December 11, 2018.