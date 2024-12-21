Know healthy alternatives to  rice

Indian food relies heavily on rice, particularly white rice. Rice is seldom ignored and always finds a place on our plates, whether it is for a special occasion or a daily dinner/lunch. While being a common and major ingredient, rice, does not provide much in the way of nutrients.

Rice is high in carbohydrates, so it is a clear no for anyone wanting to eliminate carbs and trim a few inches off their waistline. It is deficient in some vital elements, making it a risky choice for anyone seeking to eat a balanced diet. But, as the saying goes, there is always another way out. Here are five nutritious rice substitutes that you may incorporate into your diet.

Quinoa

Quinoa is one of the greatest rice substitutes. It is a fantastic source of protein and includes all nine essential amino acids that the body requires, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans. Quinoa is also fully gluten-free.

Also Read: Know dietary superfoods for diabetic women

Dalia

Dalia or bulgur wheat, which is present in practically every Indian household, is another excellent option. It is usually made into khichdi, upma, or porridge. Dalia is a good source of magnesium, manganese, folate, iron, Vitamin B6, and fibre, in addition to being low in calories.

Riced Cauliflower

Riced cauliflower has a moderate flavour and a texture similar to cooked rice, making it an excellent substitute for white rice. It can easily be added to your curries without detracting from the intense experience of your dish’s array of seasonings. Riced cauliflower offers just 13 calories per cup, compared to the 100 calories in half a cup of white rice.

Barley

Barley is another popular and healthful alternative to white rice, with a chewy and earthy flavour. When compared to rice, barley provides more minerals including niacin, selenium, and zinc, as well as more protein and fibre.

Ragi

Ragi, also known as Finger Millet, is another widely accessible grain in India that can be substituted for white rice. Ragi is high in protein and contains anti-inflammatory phytonutrients that aid in the prevention of oxidative stress.