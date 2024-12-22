Bajaj Auto launches new electric two-wheelers in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler maker in the country, Bajaj Auto has launched 3 electric two-wheelers in India. The newly introduced models can be purchased under the price bracket between Rs 1.20,000 and Rs 1.27 (all ex-showroom). The comapny has already kickstarted accepting the booking for the same. Interested customers now can visit a nearby authorised dealership and purchase the model under the above-mentioned price bracket.

The latest 35 Series gets a 3.5 kWh battery setup. It gives a decent range of 153 km on a single charge. The model can achieve 0 to 80 percent sharing in just 3 hours.

The new electric scooters have a round-shaped LED headlight setup, integrated turn indicators, and appealing air vents at the front panel. The vehicle offers a single seating arrangement with a grab handle for the pillion. The e-scooter also gets floorboard batteries.

The EV comes with the same monoshock setup at both ends with a front disc and rear drum brake. The scooter can hit a top speed of 73 kmph.