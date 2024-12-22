Global Autism Prevalence: 1 in 127 People Affected in 2021

A recent study has found that approximately 6.18 crore people, or one in every 127 individuals globally, had autism in 2021. Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition that impacts communication, social interaction, and behavior. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial in improving long-term outcomes for those affected. The study also highlighted that autism is among the top 10 causes of non-fatal health burdens in youth under 20 years.

The research, published in Lancet Psychiatry, revealed that autism is more prevalent among men, with 1,065 cases per 100,000 men compared to 508 cases per 100,000 women. The data was sourced from the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) Study, which estimated 61.8 million individuals globally on the autism spectrum in 2021. Prevalence rates varied, with regions in the Asia Pacific, such as Japan, showing the highest rates, while Tropical Latin America and Bangladesh had the lowest.

The findings underscore the importance of early detection and support for autistic individuals and their caregivers worldwide. Researchers stress that these insights can guide future research and help inform policy decisions to improve healthcare services tailored to the needs of autistic individuals.

