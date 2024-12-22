Indian Railways announces changes in train services: Details

Chennai: South Western Railway has notified changes in the operation of train services. The changes including diversions and rescheduling were announced due to Pre Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking work at Hosur Yard.
Train Diversions:
Train No. 12678: Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express
Departure: Leaves Ernakulam at 09:10 hrs on January 7 and 8, 2025.
New Route: Diverted to run via Salem, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, and Bengaluru Cantt.
Stoppages Skipped: Dharmapuri, Hosur, and Karmelaram.
Train No. 12677: KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Express
Departure: Leaves KSR Bengaluru at 06:10 hrs on January 8 and 9, 2025.
New Route: Diverted to run via Bengaluru Cantt, Baiyyappanahalli, Krishnarajapuram, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, and Salem.
Stoppages Skipped: Karmelaram, Hosur, and Dharmapuri.
Train No. 11021: Dadar – Tirunelveli Express
Departure: Leaves Dadar at 21:30 hrs on January 7, 2025.
New Route: Diverted to run via SMVT Bengaluru, Baiyyappanahalli, Krishnarajapuram, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, and Salem.
Stoppages Skipped: Hosur and Dharmapuri.
Train No. 12258: Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express
Departure: Leaves Thiruvananthapuram North at 17:00 hrs on January 8, 2025.
New Route: Diverted to run via Salem, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, SMVT Bengaluru, and Banaswadi.
Stoppages Skipped: Dharmapuri and Hosur.
Train Rescheduling:
Train No. 20641: Bengaluru Cantt – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express
Affected Dates: December 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, and 31, 2024, as well as January 1, 4, 5, and 6, 2025.
New Timing: Rescheduled to depart from Bengaluru Cantt at 14:35 hrs, delayed by 15 minutes.
