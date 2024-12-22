Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Kuwait’s highest honour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Kuwait’s highest honour ‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’ today. The ‘Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’ is the knighthood order of Kuwait.

‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’ is awarded to heads of state, foreign sovereigns, and to members of foreign royal families as a sign of friendship. It has been previously awarded to leaders such as Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and George Bush.

PM Modi was given a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, was present during the ceremony. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’ iss the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country. Last month, PM Modi was conferred with the highest national award of Guyana, ‘The Order of Excellence’ during his visit to nation. The prime minister was also conferred the “Dominica Award of Honour” by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica.