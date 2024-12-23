3 Khalistani terrorists killed in encounter

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh neutralized three Khalistani terrorists in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit. The killed militants affiliated with the Khalistani Commandos Force were accused of carrying out an attack on a police post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

The slain terrorists were identified as Gurvinder Singh, Virender Singh alias Ravi, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh – all of who hailed from Gurdaspur. Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and ammunition were recovered after the encounter.

A team of Punjab Police informed the UP Police about the presence of the three terrorists in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Puranpur police station of Pilibhit. The police of both states launched a joint operation. The gunfight broke out in the early hours of Monday after which the three accused were gunned down.

‘The encounter took place in the jurisdiction of Puranpur police station. The joint operation was conducted by teams of Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police,’ the police said in a statement. Two police constables, Sumit and Shahnawaz, were also injured in the encounter.