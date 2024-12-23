Faster Walking Reduces Risk of Metabolic Diseases

A study conducted by researchers at Doshisha University, Japan, has revealed that individuals who walk at a faster pace are less likely to develop metabolic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Analyzing data from nearly 25,000 participants with obesity or high waist circumference, the study found that self-reported “faster walkers” had a 30% lower risk of diabetes and notable reductions in other metabolic disease risks. The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study attributed these benefits to the link between faster walking and improved cardiorespiratory fitness, which helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress—key factors contributing to metabolic diseases. Lead researcher Kojiro Ishii highlighted that encouraging a faster walking pace could be a practical strategy to prevent these conditions, especially in individuals with obesity. The simplicity of self-reported walking speed as a measure makes it suitable for clinical and public health applications.

While the research does not establish direct causation, it aligns with previous studies showing the health benefits of brisk walking. The authors suggested incorporating a question about walking pace into routine health assessments to identify those at higher risk for metabolic disorders. This approach, they argued, could be a cost-effective and accessible way to promote early interventions and improve public health outcomes.