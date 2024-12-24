Another emirate in UAE announces New Year holiday

Ajman: The Human Resources Department in Ajman, UAE announced that January 1, 2025, will be a public holiday for government employees in the emirate on the occasion of New Year. January 1, 2025 will be a public holiday for all government departments, agencies and institutions. Normal working hours will resume on Thursday, January 2, except for those working on shift basis.

Earlier, Sharjah also declared Wednesday as the New Year public holiday for government employees. The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced January 1, 2025, as the New Year public holiday for both public and private sector employees.

The announcement aligns with the UAE’s official list of holidays for 2025, which was released earlier this year. Next year, UAE residents will enjoy up to 13 days off as public holidays. A resolution issued by the UAE Cabinet also notes that the dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be slightly different next year.