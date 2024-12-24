Heavy Snowfall Strands 1,000 Cars in Manali, Turns Himachal into Winter Wonderland

Recent snowfall has transformed Shimla and Manali in Himachal Pradesh into picturesque winter wonderlands, attracting numerous tourists eager to enjoy the snowy landscapes. However, in Manali, the heaviest snowfall of the season caused severe traffic jams, trapping over 1,000 vehicles between Solang and the Atal Tunnel. Authorities launched a rescue operation, relocating approximately 700 stranded visitors to safety, while efforts continued to free more than 100 cars still stuck in the congestion. Police officers were seen assisting vehicles and passengers amid the ongoing snowfall.

Shimla experienced its second snowfall of the season, with 8 cm recorded, while Kalpa saw 7 cm. Other parts of Himachal Pradesh had intermittent rain and snow, contributing to the scenic beauty. The festive influx of tourists celebrating Christmas and New Year in the snow-laden mountains exacerbated traffic and logistical challenges. Local authorities swiftly organized rescue efforts, ensuring stranded tourists and vehicles received assistance.

The snowfall has been a boon for the local tourism sector, which is recovering from the pandemic’s impact. Tourists, captivated by the snow-draped hills, are extending their stays, bringing much-needed business to hotels and shops. This season has brought joy to visitors and locals alike, with businesses in hospitality and tourism hopeful for an extended and profitable winter period.