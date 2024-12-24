Indian Railways to Launch Heated Sleeper Trains, Special Vande Bharat for Kashmir

The Indian Railways is set to enhance connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir with the introduction of two new trains: a centrally heated sleeper train connecting Srinagar to New Delhi and an eight-coach Vande Bharat Express for the Katra-Baramulla route. The sleeper train will feature centrally heated compartments to ensure passenger comfort during the cold winters, with a 13-hour travel time, passing iconic landmarks such as the Chenab Bridge—the world’s tallest railway bridge at 359 meters. Although it will not include second-class sleeping cars, the train will offer premium amenities for travelers.

The Vande Bharat Express on the Katra-Baramulla segment will span 246 kilometers with chair car seating, cutting travel time to just three and a half hours compared to the current 10-hour bus journey. Special features include silicone heating pads to prevent freezing, heated windscreens for the Loco Pilot, and hot-air duct circulation in toilets to combat extreme cold. This service will significantly improve accessibility to Baramulla, located 57 kilometers from Srinagar, and provide a faster, more comfortable travel option for locals and visitors.

The new Vande Bharat train will complement the existing 16-coach Vande Bharat service from New Delhi to Katra, allowing passengers to transfer seamlessly between trains to reach destinations such as Srinagar or Baramulla. Expected to launch by the end of next month, the Katra-Baramulla service is set to benefit locals, pilgrims, and tourists by providing a quicker, modern alternative for travel across the region.