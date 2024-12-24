J&K HC Rules Against Face Veil for Women Lawyers in Court

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has ruled that women advocates cannot appear in court with their faces covered, referencing Bar Council of India (BCI) guidelines. The decision followed an incident on November 27, when a woman advocate, Syed Ainain Qadri, declined to remove her veil during a hearing. Justice Rahul Bharti, who was presiding over the case, stated the court could not verify her identity and refused to recognize her appearance as counsel. The woman argued it was her right to appear veiled, but the court warned the petitioners she represented that their case might be dismissed if proper legal representation was not ensured.

Subsequently, the court sought clarity on the dress code rules for women advocates and requested a report from the Registrar General, which was submitted on December 5. The report confirmed that the BCI’s rules do not allow such an exception. However, the court refrained from pursuing the issue further as the lawyer in question chose not to reappear. Another lawyer eventually took over the representation for the petitioners, and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi heard the case before reserving it for judgment on December 6.

On December 13, the court dismissed the petition, citing the availability of an alternative remedy. The judgment emphasized adherence to established rules and regulations, marking the end of the legal matter.