NSE, BSE to remain open for trading on Saturday, February 1: Details

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct a live trading session on Saturday, 1st February next year. The special trading session will conducted on account of the presentation of the Union Budget 2025.

The BSE and NSE will remain open for normal trade from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. While the equity markets will have a regular trading session, the commodity derivatives market will remain open for trade in the morning session till 5 pm on that day.

Stock exchanges in India are usually closed for trading on Saturdays and Sundays. However, in the case of any special event, they conduct special trading sessions on these days.

The BSE and the NSE have also announced the list of stock market holidays in 2025. The first holiday is scheduled for February 26, next year, on account of Mahashivratri. According to the stock market holiday calendar, trading activities on the BSE and NSE will be closed for 14 trading days in the next financial year.