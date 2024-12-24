Pudhumai Penn Scheme: Women to Get 75% Subsidy on E-Scooters

The Pudhumai Penn Scheme, introduced by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, aims to uplift the Adi Dravidar community by offering significant benefits, including a 75% subsidy on e-scooters for working women and college students. This initiative, announced during the recent budget, seeks to empower women by providing affordable transportation, enabling students to attend college on time and supporting working women in maintaining their livelihoods. Additionally, the scheme includes monthly financial assistance of ?1,000 for government school students, alongside other welfare measures like subsidized essential items and healthcare support for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

The scheme specifically targets women and girl students from marginalized communities, particularly the Adi Dravidar group, and requires applicants to be permanent residents of Puducherry. The subsidy will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts after successful transactions, ensuring transparency and ease of access. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to foster independence and economic growth among women, allowing them to pursue education and work opportunities without the burden of transportation costs. Alongside the e-scooter subsidies, the budget includes measures for community development, such as financial aid for government school students and subsidized provisions.

To apply for the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, eligible applicants must register online through the official website, expected to launch soon. The process involves filling out a registration form, providing personal and community details, and uploading necessary documents like Aadhaar and caste certificates. This comprehensive scheme, announced on August 2, 2024, underscores the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to empowering women and supporting the socio-economic advancement of underprivileged communities.