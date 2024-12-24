Telecom subscribers dip by 33 lakh in India in October

New Delhi: Telecom firms in India lost around 33 lakh subscribers in October. Data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed this.

As per data, Reliance Jio witnessed 3.76 million users leave the telecom operator in October. This is much lower than the 7.96 million and 4.01 million user loss experienced by Jio in September and August, respectively. In July, the firm had seen 0.76 million users leave its platform. Cumulatively, Jio has lost 16.48 million users in the past four months, or 3.45 per cent of its total subscriber base of 476.52 million at June-end.

Second-largest telco Airtel has so far lost 5.52 million users in 2024. Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 1.97 million users in October, the highest in the past four months. Among private telcos, Vi had lost the most subscribers for two years till June, when it had lost 0.86 million users.

Meanwhile, state-owned telecom operator-BSNL added 2.9 million, 2.53 million, and 0.84 million users in July, August and September, respectively. The pace of customer additions reduced to 0.51 million in October.

The overall number of mobile phone connections in India decreased by 3.3 million in October. This was lower than September’s 10.1 million, August’s 5.77 million and July’s 9.22 million. Around 13.45 million subscribers had submitted requests for mobile number portability (MNP) in October, slightly up from September’s 13.32 million, but lower than August’s 14.6 million and 13.68 million in July.