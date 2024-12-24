Union government blocks 18 OTT apps in 2024: Full list

New Delhi: The union government has blocked 18 OTT apps in this year. These apps were involved in promoting pornographic and obscene content.

On March 14, 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) took decisive steps to block 18 OTT platforms, which were found to be streaming obscene and pornographic content. The action was taken under Section 69A of the IT Act, which empowers the government to block content that poses a threat to national security or public order.

The apps blocked by the government were primarily platforms distributing explicit material. The following 18 apps were banned:

Dreams Films

Voovi

Yessma

Uncut Adda

Tri Flicks

X Prime

Neon X VIP

Besharams

Hunters

Rabbit

Xtramood

Nuefliks

MoodX

Mojflix

Hot Shots VIP

Fugi

Chikooflix

Prime Play

These platforms were found to be violating Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, which pertain to the distribution of obscene content. In addition to blocking the apps, the government has filed cases under Section 292 of the IPC and issued orders under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.